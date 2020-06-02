Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Issued By Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RY. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.05.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$91.25 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$109.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$85.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total value of C$57,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,977.25. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.79, for a total value of C$629,746.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,083.40. Insiders sold a total of 23,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,734 over the last 90 days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

