Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will earn $4.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

NYSE:GS opened at $199.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,753,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

