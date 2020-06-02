Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Increased by Analyst

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventas in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.42.

NYSE VTR opened at $35.50 on Monday. Ventas has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth $48,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

