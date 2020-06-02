Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Increased by Oppenheimer

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2020 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $122.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 77,230.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,679.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

