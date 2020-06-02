Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Newmont Goldcorp Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Standpoint Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

NEM opened at $60.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 485,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,833,000 after buying an additional 192,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,212 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.