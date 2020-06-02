Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Cut by Analyst

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAC. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

Shares of MAC opened at $7.14 on Monday. Macerich has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $963.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.01%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

In other Macerich news, EVP Doug J. Healey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,195.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 171,948 shares of company stock worth $1,322,215 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Macerich by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

