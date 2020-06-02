Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.43%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

BHR stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 28.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

