Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

