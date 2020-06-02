Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.65. Pure Storage has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.