Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

PGR opened at $78.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

