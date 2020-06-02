Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,761 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,014 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 409,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 206,474 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 346,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

