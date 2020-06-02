Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after purchasing an additional 471,331 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $305.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $309.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.36.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

