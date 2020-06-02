Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,254 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,634,000 after acquiring an additional 581,152 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,325 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

