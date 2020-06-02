Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 6,920 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.38.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $208.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.71. The company has a market cap of $525.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $148.85 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

