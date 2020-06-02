Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.45 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.40% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $219.01 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $222.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.08.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

