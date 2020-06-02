Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.76.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

