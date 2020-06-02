Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st.

