Private Advisor Group LLC Has $11.25 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,622 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,986 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 302,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 238,762 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 43,085 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 347,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,818,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

