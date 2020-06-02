Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,306 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Boeing by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Boeing by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.80.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $153.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

