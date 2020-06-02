Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st.

