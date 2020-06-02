Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,031 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.54.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $304.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.06 and a 200-day moving average of $288.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.