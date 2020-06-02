Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 223,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 124,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 653.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,398 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

