Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 844 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $225.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.56 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.81.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

