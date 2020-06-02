Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Baxter International worth $58,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 491,703 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Shares of BAX opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

