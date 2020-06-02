Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 79,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $76,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

