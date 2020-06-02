Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $56.46 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $56,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,553,710,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,067,000 after buying an additional 838,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $2,429,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

