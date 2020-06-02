Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $56,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

