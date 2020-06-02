Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 55,085 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of T-Mobile Us worth $62,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth $794,509,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,272 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after buying an additional 781,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $123.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.63.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.