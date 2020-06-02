Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 167 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,908,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

