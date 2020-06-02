Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get Precigen alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Third Security LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $281,488,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $23,142,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $12,693,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Precigen stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Precigen had a negative net margin of 300.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.