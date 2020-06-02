PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of PPL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. PPL has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

