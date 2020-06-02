Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $300.00 at KeyCorp

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

POOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.38.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ POOL opened at $267.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.12. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $271.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,183 shares of company stock worth $9,215,750 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.