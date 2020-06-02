Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PII opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

