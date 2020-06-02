Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,070,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.66% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $63,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,230,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,246 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,748 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,294,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after purchasing an additional 994,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,828,000 after purchasing an additional 774,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,995.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 68,400 shares of company stock valued at $406,610. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.