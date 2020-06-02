Piper Sandler Weighs in on State Street Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s FY2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:STT opened at $62.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

