Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.25.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$0.74 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.26. The stock has a market cap of $211.16 million and a P/E ratio of -8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$379.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$370.95 million.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Allen R. Hagerman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at C$43,080.66. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

