Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NYSE:PXD opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

