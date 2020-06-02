Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $910,000 Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after buying an additional 82,364 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,888,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.78.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $206.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.73. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

