Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 953.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average of $113.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

