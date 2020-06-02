PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $15.39.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

