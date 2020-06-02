PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.
Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $15.39.
PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Company Profile
