People s United Financial Inc. Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,634 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Shares of CTXS opened at $146.65 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,006. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

