People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $5,403,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $115,753,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $233.86 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.92 and its 200 day moving average is $212.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

