People s United Financial Inc. Has $453,000 Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,841,000 after acquiring an additional 47,737 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,797,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,551,000 after buying an additional 186,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

NYSE OSK opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

