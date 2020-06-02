People s United Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 732 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $599.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $557.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $615.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.89.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,442,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,117 shares of company stock valued at $104,311,154 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

