Payfair One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,176.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Payfair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Payfair has a market capitalization of $30,052.76 and $1,176.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Payfair alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00041825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.17 or 0.04341790 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002261 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00053384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002698 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Payfair Profile

PFR is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.