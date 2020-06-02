Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Hold Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $52.22 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($2.18). As a group, research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 725,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $17,980,000.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

