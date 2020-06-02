Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PCRX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities cut Pacira Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2,196.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $85,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

