Owens-Illinois Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 11,486 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the average volume of 803 call options.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of OI stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

