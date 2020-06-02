Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OTIC. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Otonomy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.32. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,826.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 156.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

