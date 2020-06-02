Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. ValuEngine cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of OR stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 64.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 79,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 386,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

